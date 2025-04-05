Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Halts U.S. Car Shipments Amid Tariff Woes

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, will pause shipments of its Britain-made vehicles to the United States for a month due to President Trump's 25% tariff. The move raises concerns for Britain's car industry, impacted by tariffs while seeking a U.S. trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move to counter challenges posed by President Trump's hefty 25% tariff, Jaguar Land Rover has announced a temporary halt on shipments of its UK-manufactured vehicles to the United States, according to a report from The Times. The decision reflects mounting concerns about the tariff's impact on the UK car industry.

Employing around 200,000 people directly, the British car industry faces increased pressure as the U.S. represents its second-largest export market after the European Union, accounting for nearly 20% of British car exports. Jaguar Land Rover, a leading UK automotive manufacturer, exports approximately 400,000 vehicles annually, with a significant portion destined for American consumers.

The 25% tariff took effect on April 3, following President Trump's broader tariff announcement on international goods. While the British government aims to secure a favorable trade agreement with the U.S., Jaguar Land Rover relies on an existing stock of vehicles in the U.S. to cushion the immediate financial impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

