BEML Revolutionizes Mining with Indigenous Motor Grader BG 1205

BEML Ltd has launched the BG 1205 Motor Grader, designed for the mining sector at its Mysuru complex. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, enhancing productivity and operational efficiency for high-capacity operations. The equipment underscores BEML's commitment to innovation and self-reliance in mining technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BEML Ltd, a prominent Indian firm known for its mining and construction equipment, has made headlines with the launch of its BG 1205 Motor Grader. Unveiled at the Mysuru complex, this vehicle marks a transformative step towards self-reliance, echoing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision championed by the Indian government.

The BG 1205, boasting a robust 24-foot blade, is custom-built to address the evolving needs of the mining industry, specifically in high-intensity zones like SECL Bilaspur and NCL Singrauli. This cutting-edge machinery aims to elevate the efficiency of road-laying operations, particularly for routes accommodating substantial dump trucks.

Shantanu Roy, BEML's Chairman and Managing Director, emphasized the company's dedication to research and development. He highlighted the launch as a testament to BEML's ongoing quest to modernize equipment, thereby empowering the mining sector with advanced technology suited for future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

