BEML Revolutionizes Mining with Indigenous Motor Grader BG 1205

BEML Ltd, a prominent Indian firm known for its mining and construction equipment, has made headlines with the launch of its BG 1205 Motor Grader. Unveiled at the Mysuru complex, this vehicle marks a transformative step towards self-reliance, echoing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision championed by the Indian government.

The BG 1205, boasting a robust 24-foot blade, is custom-built to address the evolving needs of the mining industry, specifically in high-intensity zones like SECL Bilaspur and NCL Singrauli. This cutting-edge machinery aims to elevate the efficiency of road-laying operations, particularly for routes accommodating substantial dump trucks.

Shantanu Roy, BEML's Chairman and Managing Director, emphasized the company's dedication to research and development. He highlighted the launch as a testament to BEML's ongoing quest to modernize equipment, thereby empowering the mining sector with advanced technology suited for future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)