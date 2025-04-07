Apple Fights British 'Back Door' Encryption Order

Apple is contesting a British government directive requiring the tech giant to create a "back door" in its encrypted cloud services. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) confirmed this legal challenge on Monday.

In a written judgment, the IPT denied the British government's request to maintain confidentiality over "bare details of the case," including Apple's involvement. This decision came after a secretive hearing in London last month from which media access was barred.

The Washington Post previously disclosed that Britain had issued a "technical capability notice" to access users' encrypted data, influencing Apple's decision to remove its most advanced security encryption, Advanced Data Protection, from new UK users. Despite the secrecy around the case, neither Apple nor the UK government has publicly acknowledged the technical notice.

