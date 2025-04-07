Experian's Hyderabad Expansion: Pioneering Global Innovation

Experian, a global leader in data and technology, has officially expanded its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad, signifying a strengthened commitment to innovation and expertise development.

The new 85,000-square-foot facility more than doubles the original space and supports Experian's accelerated growth in the region. The centre is dedicated to pioneering advancements in fintech, analytics, identity management, and fraud prevention, thereby empowering businesses and individual clients globally.

Manish Jain, Experian India's Managing Director, highlights the centre as a strategic enabler, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to digital transformation in India. Meanwhile, Alexander Lintner, CEO of TSSI at Experian, emphasizes the expansion's alignment with their vision of being an innovation powerhouse. The GIC plays a crucial role in Experian's global operations, offering expertise in cloud migration and emerging technologies to ensure seamless service and significant impact.

