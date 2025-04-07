Left Menu

Delhi Government to Revamp Web Portal for Enhanced Accessibility

The Delhi government plans to revamp its web portal for improved public accessibility. Key focuses include security, speed, and ease of use, utilizing open-source technology and scalable cloud infrastructure. Essential services will be prominently displayed, and all 100+ departments will provide dynamic, timely content updates.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:07 IST
Delhi Government to Revamp Web Portal for Enhanced Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

The Delhi government's web portal is set for a transformation aimed at enhancing public accessibility and user-friendliness, according to Information and Technology Minister Pankaj Singh.

The revamped portal will prioritize security, speed, and ease of use. It is being developed with open-source technology and will be hosted on a scalable cloud infrastructure to ensure high availability and resilience.

Minister Singh emphasized the importance of featuring essential public services prominently on the portal's landing page. Updates will be handled by heads of departments to ensure timely and accurate information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

