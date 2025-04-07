Left Menu

India's AI Mission: Pioneering the Future with Innovation

The Indian government is in the final stages of evaluating AI-Large Language Model applications for funding under the India AI Mission. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at an event in Delhi that the awards will support innovation in AI applications, with a focus on semiconductor technology advancements.

Updated: 07-04-2025 21:53 IST
  • India

The final evaluation of AI-Large Language Model applications is nearing completion, with the Indian government set to shortlist recipients for funding under the India AI Mission in the coming weeks, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The announcement was made at Delhi Technological University (DTU) during the inauguration of the Vinod Dham Centre of Excellence for semiconductors and microelectronics.

India's initiative to establish its own AI platform has garnered 67 applications, with industries actively creating AI applications recognized by the AI mission. Vaishnaw noted that the initial batch of 14,000 graphics processing units obtained as part of the mission has paved the way for substantial GPU computing facilities for startups and researchers across the nation.

The Centre of Excellence, named after DTU alumnus and renowned technologist Vinod Dham, emphasizes India's dedication to becoming a significant global player in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. The inauguration was attended by notable figures, including awardee Vinod Dham, and featured announcements of collaborative educational programs aimed at addressing societal challenges with technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

