Anthropic's Bold Expansion: Over 100 New AI Roles in Europe

U.S. AI company Anthropic has announced plans to create over 100 new jobs in Europe, with a focus on Dublin and London. This expansion coincides with the appointment of Guillaume Princen as the firm's head for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Princen, known for his previous leadership in Stripe's European growth and Mooncard's management, emphasized the importance of enhancing AI capabilities during a vital period for businesses. Anthropic's Claude chatbot, a competitor to ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, has already been adopted by companies like WPP, BMW, and Novo Nordisk.

Last month, Anthropic secured $3.5 billion in a funding round, valuing the company at $61.5 billion post-money. This round was spearheaded by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with contributions from Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and other new and established investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)