Alcatel's Ambitious Re-entry into India's Smartphone Market

French technology brand Alcatel plans a $30 million investment to re-enter India's mobile market, partnering with Flipkart for distribution. Operated by TCL under a Nokia license, Alcatel aims to introduce locally-made smartphones, with ambitions of breaking into the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:08 IST
French technology brand Alcatel is making a significant comeback to India's competitive mobile phone market, announcing an initial investment of $30 million. The company aims to capture consumer interest with locally-manufactured smartphones, marking its return after a seven-year hiatus.

Operated by Chinese firm TCL Communication under a trademark license from Nokia, Alcatel is setting its sights on India's lucrative Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. The brand is introducing models equipped with styluses, a feature previously found only in high-end devices.

Alcatel has forged a sales partnership with Flipkart, eyeing a May or June launch for its Indian-made smartphones. This initiative is part of Alcatel's broader strategy to establish itself as a major brand in India, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative marketing tactics to appeal to young consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

