Alcatel's Ambitious Re-entry into India's Smartphone Market
French technology brand Alcatel plans a $30 million investment to re-enter India's mobile market, partnering with Flipkart for distribution. Operated by TCL under a Nokia license, Alcatel aims to introduce locally-made smartphones, with ambitions of breaking into the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price segment.
- Country:
- India
French technology brand Alcatel is making a significant comeback to India's competitive mobile phone market, announcing an initial investment of $30 million. The company aims to capture consumer interest with locally-manufactured smartphones, marking its return after a seven-year hiatus.
Operated by Chinese firm TCL Communication under a trademark license from Nokia, Alcatel is setting its sights on India's lucrative Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. The brand is introducing models equipped with styluses, a feature previously found only in high-end devices.
Alcatel has forged a sales partnership with Flipkart, eyeing a May or June launch for its Indian-made smartphones. This initiative is part of Alcatel's broader strategy to establish itself as a major brand in India, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative marketing tactics to appeal to young consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alcatel
- India
- smartphones
- TCL
- Nokia
- investment
- Flipkart
- mobile market
- technology
- consumer reach
ALSO READ
China Courts Global Investment Amid Tensions at Beijing Summit
China Courted International Investment amidst Geopolitical Tensions
EIB Supports PBZ to Boost SMEs, Green Investments, and Gender Equality in Croatia
India Faces Decade-Low in Private Capex Amid Sluggish Investments
Sebi allows investment advisers, research analysts to charge advance fees for up to 1 year: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.