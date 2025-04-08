Left Menu

Hannover Messe 2025: A Showcase of Industrial Innovation and Global Collaboration

Hannover Messe 2025, a major industrial trade fair in Germany, emphasized AI, green energy, and digital transformation. It featured over 3,800 exhibitors, including 1,000 from China. Shaangu Group highlighted its innovative global approach and collaboration with local industries. Chinese firms were noted for influencing global industry advancements.

The recently concluded Hannover Messe 2025, Germany's premier industrial trade fair, was a hub for groundbreaking topics such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and digital transformation. With over 3,800 exhibitors from around 60 countries, the event underscored the global collaborative spirit driving industry innovations.

Chinese companies played a significant role, with around 1,000 exhibitors, marking them as the second-largest group after Germany. Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd., known as Shaangu Group, attracted attention with their transition from traditional equipment manufacturing to offering comprehensive system solutions and services.

Fan Xiaolong of Shaangu Europe emphasized the company's holistic approach, providing solutions from equipment manufacturing to energy operation. This strategy is part of a broader Chinese integration into the global industrial innovation landscape, as noted by industry leaders like Stefan Hartung, who praised China's role in green transition and intelligent manufacturing at the event.

