AppX Reorients Strategy, Divests Stakes in Leading Educational YouTube Channels

AppX, a prominent Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider, has announced its decision to divest its stakes in five educational YouTube channels. This strategic move marks AppX's pivot towards enhancing its B2B services, as it aims to strengthen its focus on business-to-business growth opportunities.

The Delhi-based company identified the five impacted channels, namely Science and Fun, ISAC, Theory of Physics, BioGuru, and Physics by Pankaj Sir. As of April 2025, AppX will complete the divestment process, allowing the channels to regain full control over their content and revenue streams.

AppX's CEO, Sameer Sadana, explained that while the company initially provided critical capital for the creators, concerns about potential conflicts of interest led to this decision. Moving forward, AppX will concentrate on developing custom mobile apps, secure payment systems, and AI-driven learning platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)