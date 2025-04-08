Left Menu

Krutrim Hosts Meta's Llama 4: A Milestone in Indian AI

Ola Group's AI firm, Krutrim, has begun hosting Meta's Llama 4 open-source models on its cloud platform, making it the first Indian company to deploy these models on domestic servers. In addition to hosting Chinese DeepSeek AI models, Krutrim plans to launch Krutrim Assistant V2 with advanced data searching capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Group's AI subsidiary, Krutrim, made headlines on Tuesday by announcing the hosting of Meta's Llama 4 open-source models on its cloud platform. This move establishes Krutrim as the first Indian AI firm to deploy such models on domestic servers, a significant milestone in the country's tech industry.

The deployment includes models such as Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, available at rates ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 17 per million tokens. In AI terminology, tokens represent elements of larger data sets, crucial for processing queries. This strategic initiative positions Krutrim at the forefront of AI development in India.

Additionally, Krutrim hosts DeepSeek AI models from China, with parameters between 8 billion to 700 billion, priced from Rs 10 to Rs 60 per million tokens. The company is set to launch Krutrim Assistant V2 later this month, featuring 'DeepSearch', a tool aimed at enhancing the precision and efficiency of data searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

