Krutrim Hosts Meta's Llama 4: A Milestone in Indian AI

Ola Group's AI subsidiary, Krutrim, made headlines on Tuesday by announcing the hosting of Meta's Llama 4 open-source models on its cloud platform. This move establishes Krutrim as the first Indian AI firm to deploy such models on domestic servers, a significant milestone in the country's tech industry.

The deployment includes models such as Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, available at rates ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 17 per million tokens. In AI terminology, tokens represent elements of larger data sets, crucial for processing queries. This strategic initiative positions Krutrim at the forefront of AI development in India.

Additionally, Krutrim hosts DeepSeek AI models from China, with parameters between 8 billion to 700 billion, priced from Rs 10 to Rs 60 per million tokens. The company is set to launch Krutrim Assistant V2 later this month, featuring 'DeepSearch', a tool aimed at enhancing the precision and efficiency of data searches.

