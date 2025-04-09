Left Menu

Ticket Hoarding Scandal at Roman Colosseum Unveiled

Italy's antitrust authority fined CoopCulture and six tour operators approximately 20 million euros for hoarding tickets for the Roman Colosseum. The controversial practice restricted consumer access to official-priced tickets, forcing many to buy higher-priced packages. The operators used bots to purchase and resell tickets at inflated prices.

Italy's antitrust authority has imposed fines totaling nearly 20 million euros on a ticketing company and six tour operators for practices that limited access to the Roman Colosseum. The move comes after an investigation revealed automated ticket hoarding restricted consumer access to standard-priced tickets.

CoopCulture, which managed ticket sales for the iconic landmark for decades, was fined 7 million euros for not preventing bots from acquiring tickets in bulk and reserving a large share for their own tours. This resulted in a 'substantial and prolonged unavailability' of standard tickets, leaving tourists no choice but to purchase premium-priced alternatives.

Six tour operators, including notable names like Tiqets International and GetYourGuide, exploited software robots to buy, bundle, and resell tickets. While GetYourGuide disputes the regulator's findings, others have yet to comment. Complaints and official data reveal a dramatic surge in visitor numbers, with nearly 13 million tours reported in 2023.

