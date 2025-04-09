Ticket Hoarding Scandal at Roman Colosseum Unveiled

Italy's antitrust authority has imposed fines totaling nearly 20 million euros on a ticketing company and six tour operators for practices that limited access to the Roman Colosseum. The move comes after an investigation revealed automated ticket hoarding restricted consumer access to standard-priced tickets.

CoopCulture, which managed ticket sales for the iconic landmark for decades, was fined 7 million euros for not preventing bots from acquiring tickets in bulk and reserving a large share for their own tours. This resulted in a 'substantial and prolonged unavailability' of standard tickets, leaving tourists no choice but to purchase premium-priced alternatives.

Six tour operators, including notable names like Tiqets International and GetYourGuide, exploited software robots to buy, bundle, and resell tickets. While GetYourGuide disputes the regulator's findings, others have yet to comment. Complaints and official data reveal a dramatic surge in visitor numbers, with nearly 13 million tours reported in 2023.

