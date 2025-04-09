Left Menu

Brazil Expands SpaceX Starlink Satellite Operations

Brazil's telecommunications regulator, Anatel, has authorized SpaceX to add 7,500 additional Starlink satellites. This more than doubles the current number permitted and includes expanded frequency bands. Anatel also highlights the need to update Brazil's regulatory framework for market domain, spatial sustainability, and digital sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:46 IST
Brazil Expands SpaceX Starlink Satellite Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's telecommunications regulator, Anatel, has significantly increased the number of SpaceX Starlink satellites allowed to operate in the country. On Tuesday, Anatel announced the authorization for an additional 7,500 satellites, more than doubling the permitted number from 4,408 to 11,908. This move marks a major expansion for SpaceX's operations in Latin America.

The approval also includes the widening of frequency bands for these satellites. Despite this progress, Anatel is maintaining the expiration date for SpaceX's authorizations at 2027. Notably, the regulator emphasized the importance of updating Brazil's existing regulatory framework to address challenges related to market domain, spatial sustainability, and digital sovereignty.

SpaceX has yet to respond to requests for comment on this development. With these changes, Anatel aims to bridge gaps in Brazil's telecommunications regulations, ensuring alignment with evolving global standards and technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025