Brazil Expands SpaceX Starlink Satellite Operations

Brazil's telecommunications regulator, Anatel, has significantly increased the number of SpaceX Starlink satellites allowed to operate in the country. On Tuesday, Anatel announced the authorization for an additional 7,500 satellites, more than doubling the permitted number from 4,408 to 11,908. This move marks a major expansion for SpaceX's operations in Latin America.

The approval also includes the widening of frequency bands for these satellites. Despite this progress, Anatel is maintaining the expiration date for SpaceX's authorizations at 2027. Notably, the regulator emphasized the importance of updating Brazil's existing regulatory framework to address challenges related to market domain, spatial sustainability, and digital sovereignty.

SpaceX has yet to respond to requests for comment on this development. With these changes, Anatel aims to bridge gaps in Brazil's telecommunications regulations, ensuring alignment with evolving global standards and technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)