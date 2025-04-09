OPPO K12x: A Mid-Range Marvel Redefining Smartphone Expectations

New Delhi: In an impressive feat, OPPO K12x has crossed two million units in sales, making a mark in India's competitive mid-range smartphone market. Much of this achievement was attributed to its stellar performance during Flipkart's Festive Sale 2024, where the K12x was a bestseller in the Android segment.

The device's 4.5-star rating from over 1.5 lakh reviews reflects its dependable performance, long-lasting battery, and affordability. Now, OPPO looks to maintain its momentum with the upcoming "OP" K13 model, boasting superior gaming capabilities and fast charging, poised to dominate its class.

Anshuman Bhatt from OPPO India expressed high expectations for the K13, aiming to push boundaries in speed and battery life. Flipkart's Smrithi Ravichandran echoed excitement, highlighting OPPO's strong industry presence and consumer trust. With a focus on innovation, the K13 is set to affirm OPPO's leadership in smartphone tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)