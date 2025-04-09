Left Menu

OPPO K12x: A Mid-Range Marvel Redefining Smartphone Expectations

The OPPO K12x has achieved a significant milestone, selling over two million units in India’s mid-range smartphone market, primarily due to Flipkart's Festive Sale 2024. With a high user rating, OPPO is set to launch the K13, promising top-tier gaming and battery performance to continue its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:20 IST
OPPO K12x: A Mid-Range Marvel Redefining Smartphone Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: In an impressive feat, OPPO K12x has crossed two million units in sales, making a mark in India's competitive mid-range smartphone market. Much of this achievement was attributed to its stellar performance during Flipkart's Festive Sale 2024, where the K12x was a bestseller in the Android segment.

The device's 4.5-star rating from over 1.5 lakh reviews reflects its dependable performance, long-lasting battery, and affordability. Now, OPPO looks to maintain its momentum with the upcoming "OP" K13 model, boasting superior gaming capabilities and fast charging, poised to dominate its class.

Anshuman Bhatt from OPPO India expressed high expectations for the K13, aiming to push boundaries in speed and battery life. Flipkart's Smrithi Ravichandran echoed excitement, highlighting OPPO's strong industry presence and consumer trust. With a focus on innovation, the K13 is set to affirm OPPO's leadership in smartphone tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025