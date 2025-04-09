Digital Despair: Myanmar's Struggle for Connectivity Amid Crisis

A third of Myanmar's population remains cut off from the internet, severely hampering efforts to communicate essential information during emergencies, such as the recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Families are left in anguish, uncertain about the fates of loved ones trapped under debris.

The country's internet access, controlled by the military junta since a 2021 coup, has enforced communication blackouts and censorship, stifling lifesaving responses. International organizations emphasize the urgent need for open communication channels to coordinate relief operations effectively.

Costly satellite solutions like Starlink offer a lifeline in regions with complete blackouts, but their high price tag puts them out of reach for most. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are supplemented by AI and satellite technology to assess damage remotely, although challenges such as weather conditions and political restrictions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)