Revolutionizing AI: The Memristor Breakthrough

In India, a new brain-inspired chip called 'memristor' is making waves. Developed by Sreetosh Goswami at IISc Bengaluru, this innovative chip promises to propel AI by being more energy-efficient and intelligent. However, scaling it into a globally competitive technology requires infrastructure and a domestic semiconductor fabrication facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking innovation, the 'memristor', is at the forefront of AI technology in India. Developed by Sreetosh Goswami at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, this brain-inspired chip aims to revolutionize AI by making it more energy-efficient and intelligent. However, the project faces significant challenges despite gaining substantial interest and governmental support.

The 'memristor' operates on a new class of AI hardware known as molecular neuromorphic computing. Unlike traditional silicon chips, which excel at precise calculations, Goswami's chip mimics biological intelligence by learning and adapting, making it 220 times more energy-efficient than top-tier GPUs.

Despite its promise, the ecosystem needs a substantial push from both public and private stakeholders to become competitive on a global scale. A domestic semiconductor fabrication facility is crucial for integrating indigenous technologies into existing chip architectures. The upcoming Tata semiconductor foundry offers hope for elevating India's standing in the global tech arena.

