Nimbuspost Appoints Irwin Anand as New CEO to Accelerate Growth

Logistics tech platform, Nimbuspost, a subsidiary of Xpressbees, has announced the appointment of Irwin Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership change is part of Nimbuspost's strategic efforts to drive growth and innovation within the company.

Anand, who recently served as the Managing Director for India and APAC at Udemy, is set to focus on key initiatives such as enhancing product innovation, improving seller success rates, and leading expansions into both new and existing markets.

In addition to these priorities, Anand will also work on strengthening operational capabilities, improving delivery and fulfillment services, and leveraging technologies like AI and automation to enhance reliability and efficiency. With over two decades of experience in tech-led businesses, Anand aims to align closely with Nimbuspost's vision of creating exceptional seller experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)