Left Menu

Nimbuspost Appoints Irwin Anand as New CEO to Accelerate Growth

Nimbuspost has appointed Irwin Anand as the new CEO. Previously with Udemy, Anand will focus on product innovation and strategic expansion. He aims to bolster operational capabilities and integrate technologies like AI and automation. Anand brings over two decades of experience in tech-led businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:11 IST
Nimbuspost Appoints Irwin Anand as New CEO to Accelerate Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics tech platform, Nimbuspost, a subsidiary of Xpressbees, has announced the appointment of Irwin Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership change is part of Nimbuspost's strategic efforts to drive growth and innovation within the company.

Anand, who recently served as the Managing Director for India and APAC at Udemy, is set to focus on key initiatives such as enhancing product innovation, improving seller success rates, and leading expansions into both new and existing markets.

In addition to these priorities, Anand will also work on strengthening operational capabilities, improving delivery and fulfillment services, and leveraging technologies like AI and automation to enhance reliability and efficiency. With over two decades of experience in tech-led businesses, Anand aims to align closely with Nimbuspost's vision of creating exceptional seller experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025