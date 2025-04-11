Left Menu

Rising Interest in Trade Credit Insurance Amid Tariff Tensions

Interest in trade credit insurance is increasing among Canadian exporters due to U.S. tariffs introduced by President Trump. While common in Europe, this insurance is less prevalent in Canada, despite rising inquiries. Experts warn of potential bankruptcies, pushing more businesses to consider coverage for their foreign transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:26 IST
Rising Interest in Trade Credit Insurance Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A once-overlooked insurance product is gaining traction in Canada as exporters seek to protect their businesses from losses due to U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to industry insiders.

Trade credit insurance, which covers insolvencies of foreign customers, has been widely adopted in Europe, yet remains underused in Canada. Currently, less than 1% of overseas payments by Canadian businesses are insured, despite these transactions comprising 40% of their revenue. The introduction of U.S. tariffs has increased inquiries into this type of insurance, despite initial hesitations over coverage uncertainties.

The Receivables Insurance Association of Canada reports a spike in interest, with a 10% increase in coverage inquiries since January. With Canada's exports primarily directed to the U.S., unforeseen tariffs have begun affecting order books and margins, prompting companies to consider credit insurance as a buffer against potential bankruptcies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025