Left Menu

Bellatrix Aerospace: Propelling into the US Space Market

Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace expands to the US by setting up a propulsion systems manufacturing unit in Delaware. The start-up has signed an MoU with a US satellite manufacturer and appointed Chris MacDonald to lead US operations. Bellatrix aims to provide reliable, cost-efficient propulsion solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:52 IST
Bellatrix Aerospace: Propelling into the US Space Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace is making significant strides in the international space arena by announcing its expansion into the United States. The company plans to establish a propulsion systems manufacturing unit in Delaware to cater to the growing US commercial market.

The start-up has appointed Chris MacDonald, a seasoned professional in satellite telecommunications, as the vice president of its US operations. Bellatrix has also secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading US satellite manufacturer to become their preferred propulsion partner.

With a reputation for sustainable and reliable propulsion solutions, Bellatrix is poised to meet the demands of US satellite constellations. The company has achieved technological milestones through collaborations with ISRO and global commercial players, furthering its commitment to innovation in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025