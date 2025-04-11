Bellatrix Aerospace: Propelling into the US Space Market
Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace expands to the US by setting up a propulsion systems manufacturing unit in Delaware. The start-up has signed an MoU with a US satellite manufacturer and appointed Chris MacDonald to lead US operations. Bellatrix aims to provide reliable, cost-efficient propulsion solutions.
Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace is making significant strides in the international space arena by announcing its expansion into the United States. The company plans to establish a propulsion systems manufacturing unit in Delaware to cater to the growing US commercial market.
The start-up has appointed Chris MacDonald, a seasoned professional in satellite telecommunications, as the vice president of its US operations. Bellatrix has also secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading US satellite manufacturer to become their preferred propulsion partner.
With a reputation for sustainable and reliable propulsion solutions, Bellatrix is poised to meet the demands of US satellite constellations. The company has achieved technological milestones through collaborations with ISRO and global commercial players, furthering its commitment to innovation in space exploration.
