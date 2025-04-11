Foundations Laid for Chhattisgarh's Silicon Valley Ambitions

In a significant step towards advancing technological infrastructure, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated Chhattisgarh's first semiconductor manufacturing plant. Set in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, this development promises to shape the region into the Silicon Valley of the state.

Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics is spearheading this initiative with a proposed investment of Rs 10,000 crore, establishing a state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride semiconductor plant by 2030. The 1,50,000 sqft facility will produce 10 billion chips, setting a foundation for 6G and 7G technological advancements.

This breakthrough aligns with the Chhattisgarh government's new industrial incentives, geared towards attracting high-tech industries and establishing a foundation for rapid technological progress. With the factory's strategic setup and quick governmental facilitation, the prospects for Nava Raipur look promising.

