Left Menu

Foundations Laid for Chhattisgarh's Silicon Valley Ambitions

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the foundation of the state's first semiconductor manufacturing unit in Nava Raipur. The plant will support technological advances in 6G and beyond, backed by Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics' significant investment. Nava Raipur aims to emerge as the state’s Silicon Valley with this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:16 IST
Foundations Laid for Chhattisgarh's Silicon Valley Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards advancing technological infrastructure, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated Chhattisgarh's first semiconductor manufacturing plant. Set in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, this development promises to shape the region into the Silicon Valley of the state.

Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics is spearheading this initiative with a proposed investment of Rs 10,000 crore, establishing a state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride semiconductor plant by 2030. The 1,50,000 sqft facility will produce 10 billion chips, setting a foundation for 6G and 7G technological advancements.

This breakthrough aligns with the Chhattisgarh government's new industrial incentives, geared towards attracting high-tech industries and establishing a foundation for rapid technological progress. With the factory's strategic setup and quick governmental facilitation, the prospects for Nava Raipur look promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025