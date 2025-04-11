India to Develop Sector-Specific Chat-GPT Equivalent with Techno-Legal AI Framework

India is set to introduce its version of Chat-GPT, ensuring the platform is tailored to specific sectors instead of merely replicating existing large language models (LLMs). Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood delivered this assurance at the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit, highlighting the importance of ingenuity and innovation over imitation.

The regulatory framework for AI will adopt a techno-legal approach, emphasized Sood, recognizing the potential for generic rules to stifle innovation. Instead, India aims to foster creativity while ensuring AI safety, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology overseeing the finalization of AI governance measures.

At an AI Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's commitment to developing a unique large language model. He spotlighted the benefits of public-private partnerships for resource pooling and called for technology democratization to address cybersecurity concerns, deepfakes, and disinformation.

