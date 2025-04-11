Left Menu

India to Develop Sector-Specific Chat-GPT Equivalent with Techno-Legal AI Framework

India plans to launch its own version of Chat-GPT, focusing on sector-specific frameworks, rather than copying existing models. The initiative aims at ensuring innovation and safety, according to Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of democratizing AI technology, addressing potential risks like deepfakes and disinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:45 IST
Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Sood (Poto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India is set to introduce its version of Chat-GPT, ensuring the platform is tailored to specific sectors instead of merely replicating existing large language models (LLMs). Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood delivered this assurance at the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit, highlighting the importance of ingenuity and innovation over imitation.

The regulatory framework for AI will adopt a techno-legal approach, emphasized Sood, recognizing the potential for generic rules to stifle innovation. Instead, India aims to foster creativity while ensuring AI safety, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology overseeing the finalization of AI governance measures.

At an AI Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's commitment to developing a unique large language model. He spotlighted the benefits of public-private partnerships for resource pooling and called for technology democratization to address cybersecurity concerns, deepfakes, and disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

