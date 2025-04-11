Pudu Robotics' AI-Powered Sweeper Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2025

Pudu Robotics has once again made headlines with its groundbreaking AI-powered robotic sweeper, the PUDU MT1, clinching the coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025.

Recognized globally, the Red Dot Award commends products for exceptional creativity and functionality, with the MT1 emerging as a standout among numerous global entries.

Pudu Robotics continues to set industry standards in intelligent automation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance cleaning operations in large-scale environments. The MT1 combines AI-powered features with intuitive design, emphasizing efficiency and user-friendliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)