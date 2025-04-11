India's AI Leap: Revolutionizing Digital Public Infrastructure
Nandan Nilekani, Infosys chairman and Aadhaar architect, pinpointed India's unique position to merge sprawling digital public infrastructure with artificial intelligence (AI) for transformative impacts. Speaking at Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 'Sambhavna', Nilekani highlighted potential challenges in implementing AI at scale, despite the surrounding hype.
Nilekani underscored the need for safe, secure, and responsible AI adoption, noting that AI's integration into digital infrastructure could revolutionize how India operates. However, he cautioned that AI requires trust in non-human decision-making, a significant leap from previous deterministic technologies.
Highlighting rapid tech adoption cycles, Nilekani predicted faster AI adoption in India than globally. He emphasized the evolution of local companies like Meesho and PhonePe, advocating for low-cost, population-scale AI to improve human capacity without 'dumbing down' skills.
