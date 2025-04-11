Left Menu

India's AI Leap: Revolutionizing Digital Public Infrastructure

Nandan Nilekani discusses India's potential to integrate its digital public infrastructure with AI at Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit. He emphasizes cautious yet transformative AI adoption to enhance lives on a massive scale. Challenges and the need for responsible AI use are highlighted alongside India's rapid adoption potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 18:04 IST
India's AI Leap: Revolutionizing Digital Public Infrastructure
India
  • Country:
  • India

Nandan Nilekani, Infosys chairman and Aadhaar architect, pinpointed India's unique position to merge sprawling digital public infrastructure with artificial intelligence (AI) for transformative impacts. Speaking at Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 'Sambhavna', Nilekani highlighted potential challenges in implementing AI at scale, despite the surrounding hype.

Nilekani underscored the need for safe, secure, and responsible AI adoption, noting that AI's integration into digital infrastructure could revolutionize how India operates. However, he cautioned that AI requires trust in non-human decision-making, a significant leap from previous deterministic technologies.

Highlighting rapid tech adoption cycles, Nilekani predicted faster AI adoption in India than globally. He emphasized the evolution of local companies like Meesho and PhonePe, advocating for low-cost, population-scale AI to improve human capacity without 'dumbing down' skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025