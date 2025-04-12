Left Menu

Plugzmart: Pioneering Indigenous EV Charging Solutions in India

Plugzmart, an IIT-Madras-incubated startup, receives ARAI certification for its indigenously developed EV charger for heavy vehicles. The development highlights India's shift towards local manufacturing in the EV sector, reducing import dependency. The charger provides high-power, efficient, reliable charging solutions for commercial fleets and highway corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:06 IST
Plugzmart, a startup incubated at IIT-Madras, has made significant strides in India's electric vehicle sector by becoming the first company in the country to receive certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for its indigenously developed EV charger components.

The achievement marks a pivotal step towards reducing India's reliance on imported components, particularly in the EV sector. This recognition aligns with the National EV Policy's objectives, steering India towards locally manufactured high-power Direct Current (DC) fast chargers.

The company's 240kW DC fast charger is tailored to meet the demands of high-power EV users, such as commercial fleets and highway networks, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and adherence to safety standards. Founder and CEO Vivek Samynathan emphasized its potential impact on reducing import dependency and fostering collaborations with OEMs and fleet operators.

