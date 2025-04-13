Left Menu

Global Health Initiatives Surge Amidst Rising Challenges

WHO is nearing a treaty for future pandemics, Novartis invests $23 billion in the US amidst drug tariff threats, and measles cases spike in Texas. The European Commission is tackling bird flu in Poland. Meanwhile, antitrust investigations in Canada, and halted business deals in the UK, reflect global health complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:29 IST
Global Health Initiatives Surge Amidst Rising Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reportedly close to finalizing a significant treaty aimed at preparing for future pandemics. This treaty, under negotiation for three years, is poised to be legally binding, as per sources speaking with Reuters. It's a crucial step after the COVID-19 crisis that claimed millions of lives worldwide between 2020 and 2022.

Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, announced a $23 billion investment to expand its U.S. operations, including building new manufacturing plants. This comes in response to renewed threats of drug import tariffs by the Trump administration, highlighting the tense trade environment affecting the pharmaceutical sector.

Meanwhile, Texas is witnessing a surge in measles cases, with numbers reaching 541, an increase from the last count. The European Commission is also planning emergency measures to combat bird flu outbreaks in Poland. These developments underscore the myriad health challenges faced globally, as authorities and companies navigate these complex situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

