China's Export Surge and Trade Tensions: A Closer Look

China's exports surged by 12.4% in March, a notable increase compared to economists' predictions of 4.4%, as per customs data released on Monday.

This spike comes as Chinese manufacturers strive to dispatch goods before the anticipated tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2. Concurrently, imports saw a 4.3% decline, contrary to the forecasted 2.0% drop.

The trade friction between the United States and China continues to escalate, with duties reaching unprecedented heights of 145% on Chinese goods, prompting reciprocal tariffs against U.S. exports at 125%. This tit-for-tat tariff battle is causing tremors in the financial markets and igniting fears of a potential global economic downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)