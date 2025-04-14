Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Tariff Flexibility and Argentine Eases

Emerging markets stocks and currencies experienced significant gains following the White House's tariff flexibility announcement on electronics. This development accompanied Argentina's easing of currency controls. The MSCI EM stocks index rose, bolstered by positive tech sector performance and investor optimism despite ongoing trade war concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:13 IST
In the wake of the White House signaling flexibility on tariffs for electronic goods, emerging markets' stocks and currencies rose sharply on Monday. The news, coupled with Argentina's easing of currency controls, offered investors a mixed bag of hopes and challenges in the evolving global economic landscape.

The MSCI EM stocks index saw a 1.3% increase, marking a one-week high after the U.S. exempted smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs. Despite the gains, President Trump's warnings about future levies tamped down the excitement. The semiconductor industry in South Korea increased by 0.9%, with companies like Apple assembler Foxconn showing a notable 3% elevation.

The volatile trade environment, characterized by significant market fluctuations, has led to net outflows in funds focused on emerging markets. Companies face mounting pressures amid the ongoing trade war, underscoring the precarious economic situation that economists say might push the global economy toward recession.

