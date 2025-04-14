Emerging Markets Surge Amid Tariff Flexibility and Argentine Eases

In the wake of the White House signaling flexibility on tariffs for electronic goods, emerging markets' stocks and currencies rose sharply on Monday. The news, coupled with Argentina's easing of currency controls, offered investors a mixed bag of hopes and challenges in the evolving global economic landscape.

The MSCI EM stocks index saw a 1.3% increase, marking a one-week high after the U.S. exempted smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs. Despite the gains, President Trump's warnings about future levies tamped down the excitement. The semiconductor industry in South Korea increased by 0.9%, with companies like Apple assembler Foxconn showing a notable 3% elevation.

The volatile trade environment, characterized by significant market fluctuations, has led to net outflows in funds focused on emerging markets. Companies face mounting pressures amid the ongoing trade war, underscoring the precarious economic situation that economists say might push the global economy toward recession.

(With inputs from agencies.)