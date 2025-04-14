Left Menu

India Could Lag in Quantum Tech Race Without Immediate Action, Warns Top Advisor

India's top scientific advisor raised alarms on the country's absence in the quantum technology sector, emphasizing the need for strategic autonomy. The report highlighted limited industry funding and international collaboration concerns. The financial sector's slow adoption and call for investments were also noted as critical gaps to address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Chief Scientific Advisor sounded an alarm over the country's minimal participation in the burgeoning field of quantum technology on Monday, pointing out the dangers of relying heavily on imports. According to Professor Ajay Sood, this dependency could seriously disrupt India's growing domestic ecosystem in this key sector.

Emphasizing the quest for strategic autonomy, Sood highlighted the absence of Indian companies in quantum stacks and security as a significant gap. He unveiled the first International Technology Engagement Strategy for Quantum (ITES-Q), noting that only 2.6% of PhDs and postdoc researchers in India benefit from industry funding.

Furthermore, the report underscored that countries like Japan, China, and Germany are leading in collaboration funding, posing potential research security issues. Sood urged increased investments in quantum hardware to strengthen India's position, especially as the financial sector globally advances in quantum communication and cryptography.

