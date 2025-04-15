Global Milestone: NAMTECH & TUM Asia Shape Future Tech Leaders

Left Menu

NAMTECH in Gandhinagar and TUM Asia celebrated the graduation of their first cohort from the International Professional Master's Program in Smart Manufacturing. The partnership aims to address the skills gap in India's advanced manufacturing sector through innovative curricula, experiential learning, and industry alignment, producing globally competitive technology professionals.

In a significant development, NAMTECH in Gandhinagar and TUM Asia have celebrated the graduation of their inaugural cohort from the International Professional Master's Program in Smart Manufacturing.

This collaborative initiative underscores the institutions' commitment to bridging the skills gap in India's advanced manufacturing sector through innovative curricula and industry-aligned training.

Looking ahead, NAMTECH and TUM Asia plan to introduce three new programs by August 2025, aiming to forge a generation of technology leaders with expertise in sustainability, semiconductors, and advanced robotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

