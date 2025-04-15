Japan Takes Aim at Google's Monopoly
Japanese regulators have accused Google of violating anti-monopoly laws by pre-installing its search engine in Android smartphones. This move echoes similar actions in the US and Europe against the tech giant. Google's response has been to deny wrongdoing, citing its popularity among users.
In a significant move, Japanese regulators have accused Google of breaching anti-monopoly laws for pre-installation of its search engine in Android devices, mirroring actions taken in the U.S. and Europe against the tech heavyweight.
Google's Japan branch has expressed regret over the action, emphasizing its substantial investments in fostering innovation within the country's technology sector.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission has issued a 'cease and desist order' asserting that the practice stifles competition. It's the first instance of Japan challenging a major global tech entity on such grounds.
