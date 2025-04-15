Left Menu

Japan Takes Aim at Google's Monopoly

Japanese regulators have accused Google of violating anti-monopoly laws by pre-installing its search engine in Android smartphones. This move echoes similar actions in the US and Europe against the tech giant. Google's response has been to deny wrongdoing, citing its popularity among users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:14 IST
Japan Takes Aim at Google's Monopoly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant move, Japanese regulators have accused Google of breaching anti-monopoly laws for pre-installation of its search engine in Android devices, mirroring actions taken in the U.S. and Europe against the tech heavyweight.

Google's Japan branch has expressed regret over the action, emphasizing its substantial investments in fostering innovation within the country's technology sector.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has issued a 'cease and desist order' asserting that the practice stifles competition. It's the first instance of Japan challenging a major global tech entity on such grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025