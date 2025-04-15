Japan Takes Aim at Google's Monopoly

In a significant move, Japanese regulators have accused Google of breaching anti-monopoly laws for pre-installation of its search engine in Android devices, mirroring actions taken in the U.S. and Europe against the tech heavyweight.

Google's Japan branch has expressed regret over the action, emphasizing its substantial investments in fostering innovation within the country's technology sector.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has issued a 'cease and desist order' asserting that the practice stifles competition. It's the first instance of Japan challenging a major global tech entity on such grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)