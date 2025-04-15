Defying Gravity: Snowboarders and Skiers Shatter Records at Swatch Nines

Norwegian snowboarder Oyvind Kirkhus etched his name in history last week at Switzerland's Swatch Nines by executing the world's first switch backside quad 1620. This gravity-defying feat astonished not only spectators but Kirkhus himself, amid the stunning Schilthorn mountain backdrop. 'I didn't think I'd manage it,' he admitted after completing the breathtaking trick.

For those new to snowboarding, Kirkhus clarified: 'I approach the jump switch, spin backside, perform four flips, and then land in my regular position.' This spectacle was part of the 17th edition of the event, transforming Swiss slopes into a playground of ramps and rails, challenging elite riders to push snowboarding boundaries.

Adding to the excitement, New Zealand's Luca Harrington delivered a switch triple cork 1980 Escos, one of only three ever executed by a skier on the purpose-built Big Air jump. Britain's Kirsty Muir earned the best female skier trick award with a backflip onto a rail and highlighted the event's supportive atmosphere, encouraging bold attempts.

