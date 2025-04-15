Left Menu

TECNO Triumphs in Smartphone Signal Performance – TechMark Report

TECNO, a global mobile brand, has been recognized for superior smartphone signal performance in the TechMark report. The brand's advanced signal technologies are spread across all device ranges, ensuring robust connectivity. TECNO's innovative approach results in faster downloads, uninterrupted calls, and a smooth user experience.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:03 IST
TECNO, a renowned global mobile brand, has achieved significant recognition in the latest TechMark report by TechArc for its outstanding smartphone signal performance. This acclaim highlights TECNO's commitment to integrating advanced signal-boosting technologies across its devices, catering to a broad consumer base.

As the only smartphone brand providing exceptional signal quality across its product lineup, TECNO ensures faster downloads, uninterrupted entertainment, seamless payments, and reliable call connectivity. The TechMark report underscores TECNO's innovation in key connectivity features, positioning it ahead of 95 competing models from 15 major brands.

Key technologies highlighted include Smart 5G 3.0, Linkbooming 1.0, Multi-Link Aggregation 1.0, UPS 1.0, and enhanced RF antenna design. These innovations reflect TECNO's 'Stop at Nothing' philosophy, pushing the boundaries of connectivity in the digital world, supported by AI-driven developments.

