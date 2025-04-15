Left Menu

Airtel's Blitz Delivery: Get Your SIM in 10 Minutes!

Bharti Airtel partners with Blinkit for SIM card deliveries in Chennai and 15 other cities. The service delivers new SIMs to customers within 10 minutes for Rs 49. The initiative uses AADHAAR-based KYC for seamless activation, with plans to expand to additional towns soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:54 IST
In an innovative move, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with quick commerce platform Blinkit to offer doorstep delivery of new SIM cards within 10 minutes in Chennai and 15 other cities. The service, priced at Rs 49, aims to revolutionize the telecom experience for customers.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by Bharti Airtel, this collaboration marks a significant milestone. Customers receiving the SIM cards can activate them through a straightforward process using AADHAAR-based KYC authentication, ensuring a hassle-free transition.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Blinkit, enabling 10-minute SIM card delivery," said Siddharth Sharma, CEO Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel. The company plans to roll out this innovation to more towns in the future, offering convenience like never before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

