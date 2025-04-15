Left Menu

Katy Perry Blasts Off with All-Female Blue Origin Crew

Katy Perry and an all-female crew made history by launching into space aboard Blue Origin's rocket. The mission marks the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years. The crew's journey took them to the edge of space, offering them a brief experience of weightlessness before they safely returned to Earth.

Pop icon Katy Perry made history Monday morning as she and an all-female crew boarded a Blue Origin rocket for a groundbreaking space mission. The team, comprising six women, blasted off from West Texas at 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT) and successfully completed their journey to space's edge.

This mission marks the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years. The crew experienced a period of weightlessness, a hallmark of such ventures, before embarking on their safe return to Earth. The entire mission was streamed live by Blue Origin, the aerospace company helmed by Jeff Bezos.

Katy Perry's involvement in the spaceflight underscores the increasing intersection of pop culture and space exploration, drawing renewed public interest and inspiration for future female-led missions in the field of space travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

