Daikin India's Third R&D Hub to Boost Global HVAC Solutions
Daikin India has launched its third R&D center in Neemrana, Rajasthan, investing Rs 500 crore. The facility, spanning six acres, aims to enhance Daikin's global competitiveness in HVAC solutions. It will employ over 500 engineers and includes 22 testing labs to boost export and innovation.
Daikin India has marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its third research and development center in Neemrana, Rajasthan, investing a substantial Rs 500 crore. This facility represents the largest R&D investment for the HVAC and Refrigeration sector and aims to strengthen Daikin's capabilities to develop and export India-made products globally.
Covering an expansive 24,000 square meters, the new center is expected to provide employment to more than 500 engineers. It boasts 22 state-of-the-art testing labs designed to cater to comprehensive HVACR solutions, enhancing Daikin's manufacturing competitiveness in meeting international market needs.
Daikin Industries President & COO Naofumi Takenaka emphasized the strategic significance of the Indian market. The new R&D hub will focus on creating technologically advanced and sustainable products tailored for both domestic and foreign markets.
