Daikin India's Third R&D Hub to Boost Global HVAC Solutions

Daikin India has marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its third research and development center in Neemrana, Rajasthan, investing a substantial Rs 500 crore. This facility represents the largest R&D investment for the HVAC and Refrigeration sector and aims to strengthen Daikin's capabilities to develop and export India-made products globally.

Covering an expansive 24,000 square meters, the new center is expected to provide employment to more than 500 engineers. It boasts 22 state-of-the-art testing labs designed to cater to comprehensive HVACR solutions, enhancing Daikin's manufacturing competitiveness in meeting international market needs.

Daikin Industries President & COO Naofumi Takenaka emphasized the strategic significance of the Indian market. The new R&D hub will focus on creating technologically advanced and sustainable products tailored for both domestic and foreign markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)