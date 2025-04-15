OpenAI's Bold Social Media Venture

OpenAI is reportedly in the process of creating its own social media network, akin to the platform formerly known as X, according to sources cited by The Verge on Tuesday.

Currently in the developmental stages, the project features a prototype centered around ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and includes a social feed. Inquiries to OpenAI for comments went unanswered, according to Reuters.

CEO Sam Altman has been discreetly consulting external parties for feedback on the initiative. However, it remains uncertain whether OpenAI aims to launch the network as a standalone application or incorporate it within ChatGPT.

(With inputs from agencies.)