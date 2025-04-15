Left Menu

OpenAI's Bold Social Media Venture

OpenAI is reportedly developing its own social media platform, focusing on integrating ChatGPT's image generation capabilities. The project remains in early stages, with an existing internal prototype featuring a social feed. CEO Sam Altman is seeking external feedback regarding the platform's potential release strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:30 IST
OpenAI's Bold Social Media Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI is reportedly in the process of creating its own social media network, akin to the platform formerly known as X, according to sources cited by The Verge on Tuesday.

Currently in the developmental stages, the project features a prototype centered around ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and includes a social feed. Inquiries to OpenAI for comments went unanswered, according to Reuters.

CEO Sam Altman has been discreetly consulting external parties for feedback on the initiative. However, it remains uncertain whether OpenAI aims to launch the network as a standalone application or incorporate it within ChatGPT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025