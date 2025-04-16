Left Menu

Katy Perry's Historic Space Journey: All-Female Crew Makes History

Pop star Katy Perry made history by launching into space with five other women on a Blue Origin rocket. This marked the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years, as the crew experienced brief weightlessness before safely returning to Earth after an 11-minute journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:26 IST
Katy Perry's Historic Space Journey: All-Female Crew Makes History
Katy Perry

In a groundbreaking event, pop sensation Katy Perry ascended to space accompanied by an all-female crew aboard Blue Origin's rocket. The flight, which marks the first all-female mission in over six decades, symbolizes a significant milestone in both the space and gender equality arenas.

The space voyage, commencing at 9:31 a.m. ET from West Texas, propelled the six women to the threshold of space. During the journey, they encountered a short span of weightlessness, offering them a unique perspective of the planet before starting their descent back to Earth.

Blue Origin, the space venture initiated by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, broadcasted the mission live, celebrating the successful completion of the approximately 11-minute flight. This iconic event not only highlights the advancements in space travel technology but also showcases the growing representation of women in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025