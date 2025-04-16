Katy Perry's Historic Space Journey: All-Female Crew Makes History

In a groundbreaking event, pop sensation Katy Perry ascended to space accompanied by an all-female crew aboard Blue Origin's rocket. The flight, which marks the first all-female mission in over six decades, symbolizes a significant milestone in both the space and gender equality arenas.

The space voyage, commencing at 9:31 a.m. ET from West Texas, propelled the six women to the threshold of space. During the journey, they encountered a short span of weightlessness, offering them a unique perspective of the planet before starting their descent back to Earth.

Blue Origin, the space venture initiated by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, broadcasted the mission live, celebrating the successful completion of the approximately 11-minute flight. This iconic event not only highlights the advancements in space travel technology but also showcases the growing representation of women in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)