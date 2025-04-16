Left Menu

ZapUp: Revolutionizing WhatsApp Marketing for SMBs

ZapUp, developed by Perky.ai, unveils a new marketing automation suite for SMBs, leveraging WhatsApp's potential as a cost-effective marketing platform. Now part of Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub, ZapUp enables businesses to enhance customer engagement with tools for broadcasting, lead capture, and e-commerce integration across industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ZapUp, a groundbreaking SaaS platform from Perky.ai, is set to transform how small and medium businesses engage with customers on WhatsApp. Recently integrated into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, the platform aims to establish WhatsApp as a mainstay, budget-friendly marketing channel.

As businesses increasingly seek genuine and high-conversion communication channels, WhatsApp has surfaced as a prime medium to directly connect with customers. ZapUp's new suite provides comprehensive tools for broadcasting, capturing leads, chatbot flows, campaign tracking, and e-commerce integration—all through WhatsApp.

With a focus on simplicity and scalability, ZapUp enables startups, direct-to-consumer brands, agencies, and regional businesses to automate engagement and personalize messaging on a large scale with reduced time-to-lead conversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

