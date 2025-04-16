ZapUp: Revolutionizing WhatsApp Marketing for SMBs

ZapUp, a groundbreaking SaaS platform from Perky.ai, is set to transform how small and medium businesses engage with customers on WhatsApp. Recently integrated into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, the platform aims to establish WhatsApp as a mainstay, budget-friendly marketing channel.

As businesses increasingly seek genuine and high-conversion communication channels, WhatsApp has surfaced as a prime medium to directly connect with customers. ZapUp's new suite provides comprehensive tools for broadcasting, capturing leads, chatbot flows, campaign tracking, and e-commerce integration—all through WhatsApp.

With a focus on simplicity and scalability, ZapUp enables startups, direct-to-consumer brands, agencies, and regional businesses to automate engagement and personalize messaging on a large scale with reduced time-to-lead conversion.

