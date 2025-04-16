Revolutionizing Broadcast: TVU Networks Connects 21 Venues Globally
TVU Networks' cloud solution transformed the connectivity of 21 global venues during the 'What India Thinks Today' summit. The solution facilitated seamless, ultra-low latency communication with less than a day's setup at the New Delhi event, showcasing India's future role in the global order.
- Country:
- United States
TVU Networks' cloud-based technology has achieved a significant breakthrough by connecting 21 global venues at the prestigious 'What India Thinks Today' summit held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam International Convention Center on March 28-29. This high-profile event featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explored India's Role in the New World Order.
Entrusted with the summit's global broadcast, TV9 Network utilized TVU's integrated solution, featuring TVU Partyline, TVU Anywhere, and TVU One, after a series of rigorous tests. The deployment ensured high-definition transmission across all venues with ultra-low latency, even during peak network periods.
The implementation was completed in less than a day, a stark contrast to the typical one-week setup, highlighting TVU's ability to enhance broadcast efficiency. This landmark achievement reflects TVU's potential to redefine broadcast production globally, breaking geographical barriers and setting new standards in communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
