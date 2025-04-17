Left Menu

Historic All-Female Spaceflight Completed by Katy Perry

Katy Perry and an all-female crew completed a historic spaceflight with Blue Origin, marking the first such mission in over 60 years. Meanwhile, the Bahamas suspended SpaceX rocket landings pending an environmental review. These developments highlight ongoing activities and challenges in commercial space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:31 IST
In a groundbreaking event, pop star Katy Perry, along with five other women, embarked on a space journey aboard a Blue Origin rocket. The mission launched from West Texas and marked the first all-female spaceflight in over six decades, achieving international attention. The crew safely returned after experiencing weightlessness briefly.

In parallel, the government of the Bahamas announced a suspension of all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings. This decision follows concerns over potential environmental impacts, leading to a comprehensive post-launch investigation. No further landings will be allowed until the assessment is completed.

These developments underline the dynamic and sometimes challenging landscape of private sector-led space exploration, raising both excitement and questions about regulation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

