Historic All-Female Spaceflight Completed by Katy Perry

In a groundbreaking event, pop star Katy Perry, along with five other women, embarked on a space journey aboard a Blue Origin rocket. The mission launched from West Texas and marked the first all-female spaceflight in over six decades, achieving international attention. The crew safely returned after experiencing weightlessness briefly.

In parallel, the government of the Bahamas announced a suspension of all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings. This decision follows concerns over potential environmental impacts, leading to a comprehensive post-launch investigation. No further landings will be allowed until the assessment is completed.

These developments underline the dynamic and sometimes challenging landscape of private sector-led space exploration, raising both excitement and questions about regulation and sustainability.

