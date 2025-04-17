Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Tension

In a positive turn for Hong Kong's stock market, shares rose Thursday, buoyed by significant advancements in the property, technology, and chip sectors, even as investors closely monitored the brewing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The benchmark Hang Seng index climbed 1.6%, showcasing a bullish sentiment, while China's premier equity indices, including the CSI 300 and the Shanghai Composite, presented more subdued movements, underscoring stable market conditions.

Property shares experienced a nearly 3% surge after the Chinese government emphasized unlocking real estate potential. This comes amid heightened apprehension as the U.S. imposes tariffs, creating a tense economic atmosphere with both nations seemingly entrenched in a costly power struggle, particularly impacting the high-tech and semiconductor industries.

