Stock Markets Stirred by Tariff Talks and UnitedHealth's Forecast

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose amid U.S.-Japan tariff discussions, while the Dow Jones fell due to an 18% drop in UnitedHealth shares following a lowered forecast.

The stock markets saw mixed movements on Thursday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher, buoyed by ongoing U.S.-Japan tariff negotiations.

In a contrasting development, the Dow Jones was weighed down by a sharp decline in UnitedHealth's shares after the healthcare giant slashed its annual forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 462.72 points, recording a 1.17% fall, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains as the market opened for the day.

