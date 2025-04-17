Stock Markets Stirred by Tariff Talks and UnitedHealth's Forecast

The stock markets saw mixed movements on Thursday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher, buoyed by ongoing U.S.-Japan tariff negotiations.

In a contrasting development, the Dow Jones was weighed down by a sharp decline in UnitedHealth's shares after the healthcare giant slashed its annual forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 462.72 points, recording a 1.17% fall, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains as the market opened for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)