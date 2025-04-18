Left Menu

India's Electronics Boom: A Manufacturing Marvel

India's electronics manufacturing has grown significantly in the last decade, fueled by governmental policies and incentives. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the sector's increased global recognition and its contribution to job creation. The recent approval of electronics components incentives will further deepen the industry's ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manesar | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's electronics manufacturing sector has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, buoyed by strategic policies and incentives, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced recently.

During the inauguration of VVDN Technologies' SMT Line at Manesar, Vaishnaw revealed that India's electronics manufacturing output has surged fivefold, reaching Rs 11 lakh crore.

He noted that exports have grown six times, exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh crore, creating a thriving ecosystem with 25 lakh jobs. India's design prowess and adherence to intellectual property rights have bolstered its standing in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

