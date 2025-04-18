India's Electronics Boom: A Manufacturing Marvel
India's electronics manufacturing has grown significantly in the last decade, fueled by governmental policies and incentives. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the sector's increased global recognition and its contribution to job creation. The recent approval of electronics components incentives will further deepen the industry's ecosystem.
During the inauguration of VVDN Technologies' SMT Line at Manesar, Vaishnaw revealed that India's electronics manufacturing output has surged fivefold, reaching Rs 11 lakh crore.
He noted that exports have grown six times, exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh crore, creating a thriving ecosystem with 25 lakh jobs. India's design prowess and adherence to intellectual property rights have bolstered its standing in the global market.
