India's Electronics Boom: A Manufacturing Marvel

India's electronics manufacturing sector has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, buoyed by strategic policies and incentives, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced recently.

During the inauguration of VVDN Technologies' SMT Line at Manesar, Vaishnaw revealed that India's electronics manufacturing output has surged fivefold, reaching Rs 11 lakh crore.

He noted that exports have grown six times, exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh crore, creating a thriving ecosystem with 25 lakh jobs. India's design prowess and adherence to intellectual property rights have bolstered its standing in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)