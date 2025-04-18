AI and Immigration: The Expanding Surveillance State Under Trump
The Trump administration is increasing the usage of AI and surveillance systems to track and detain immigrants. While the technology aims to enhance border security, it has raised significant concerns over privacy and accuracy, posing risks to both immigrants and U.S. citizens, according to digital rights advocates.
In a significant escalation, the Trump administration is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and surveillance systems at an accelerated pace to monitor and detain immigrants throughout the country. This development has sparked widespread concern about privacy and accuracy risks that affect million Americans and potential civil rights violations.
At the forefront of this effort is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), leveraging a range of tools including facial recognition scanners and robotic patrols to enforce immigration policies. These systems have become more inclusive, raising fears of collateral harm to both immigrants and citizens.
Critics, including digital rights groups, emphasize the inaccuracy of AI tools, warning that data errors could lead to wrongful arrests, as evidenced in recent cases involving U.S. citizens. The administration's focus, critics argue, is on deportation numbers rather than precision or civil liberties.
