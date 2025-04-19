Left Menu

Humanoids Take the Lead: Robots Race in Beijing Half-Marathon

In an unprecedented event, twenty-one humanoid robots raced alongside humans in the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing. Despite varying performances, the event highlighted strides in robotic engineering and sparked debate on their industrial potential. China hopes this sector will fuel economic growth, though experts question its practical impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 07:55 IST
Humanoids Take the Lead: Robots Race in Beijing Half-Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking event, twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of human participants in the Yizhuang half-marathon held in Beijing this past Saturday. These robots, crafted by manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics, competed on a 13-mile course, showcasing a variety of designs and capabilities.

While Beijing officials likened the race to car competitions due to the engineering prowess required, spectators observed varying performances, with some robots excelling and others faltering. This marked a significant moment in robotics history as humanoid robots raced directly alongside human runners for the first time.

As China stakes its claim on emerging industries like robotics to drive economic growth, experts express skepticism about the efficacy of marathon tests as indicators of technological advancement. Critics argue that these races highlight hardware endurance rather than practical applications or industrial readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025