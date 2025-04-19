Late Strike Secures U.S. Women's Final Spot

The United States women's hockey team clinched their spot in the final of the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship, overcoming the Czech Republic with a 2-1 victory. Kelly Pannek proved instrumental in the U.S. triumph, delivering a decisive goal in the third period.

The Czech team initially led the game, energizing the local crowd at Ceske Budejovice with an early goal by Tereza Plosova. However, the American team, unfazed and undefeated in previous semi-finals, retaliated strongly from the second period onwards.

Laila Edwards's equalizer set the stage for a thrilling comeback, culminating with Pannek's crucial late-game score. The U.S. will battle either Canada or Finland in the final, as their clash later today will determine the next competitor.

