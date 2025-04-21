Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape: Minister Calls for Collaborative Approach

Tamil Nadu's IT Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, highlighted challenges in setting up new IT projects due to limited resources. MLA Pon Jayaseelan advocated for an IT park in Gudalur to spur job creation. The ongoing scenario requires collaboration with other departments for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:46 IST
Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape: Minister Calls for Collaborative Approach
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, acknowledged a resource crunch affecting new IT projects, including a proposed IT park in Gudalur.

In the state assembly, MLA Pon Jayaseelan expressed concerns over limited employment opportunities and advocated for development in his constituency, highlighting Gudalur's proximity to Mysore.

The minister cited budgetary constraints and a longstanding jurisdictional division with the Industries Department, suggesting a collaborative effort with financially stronger departments to realize new initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025