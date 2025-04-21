Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape: Minister Calls for Collaborative Approach

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, acknowledged a resource crunch affecting new IT projects, including a proposed IT park in Gudalur.

In the state assembly, MLA Pon Jayaseelan expressed concerns over limited employment opportunities and advocated for development in his constituency, highlighting Gudalur's proximity to Mysore.

The minister cited budgetary constraints and a longstanding jurisdictional division with the Industries Department, suggesting a collaborative effort with financially stronger departments to realize new initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)