Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape: Minister Calls for Collaborative Approach
Tamil Nadu's IT Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, highlighted challenges in setting up new IT projects due to limited resources. MLA Pon Jayaseelan advocated for an IT park in Gudalur to spur job creation. The ongoing scenario requires collaboration with other departments for progress.
Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, acknowledged a resource crunch affecting new IT projects, including a proposed IT park in Gudalur.
In the state assembly, MLA Pon Jayaseelan expressed concerns over limited employment opportunities and advocated for development in his constituency, highlighting Gudalur's proximity to Mysore.
The minister cited budgetary constraints and a longstanding jurisdictional division with the Industries Department, suggesting a collaborative effort with financially stronger departments to realize new initiatives.
