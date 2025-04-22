Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Major Drone Assault

The Ukrainian air force successfully defended against an overnight attack in which Russia launched 54 drones. The air force managed to shoot down 38 drones, and the remaining 16 drones were potentially diverted by electronic warfare countermeasures, thus preventing them from reaching their targets.

Updated: 22-04-2025 12:16 IST
  • Ukraine

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian air force announced it had thwarted a significant drone assault initiated by Russia overnight.

In a detailed statement, the air force reported that out of 54 drones launched, 38 were successfully shot down.

Further analysis suggests that the remaining 16 drones likely failed to reach their designated targets due to the effectiveness of electronic warfare countermeasures.

