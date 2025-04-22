Left Menu

India's Digital Revolution: Opportunities for Global Tech Collaboration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with technology leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in India's digital sector. Discussions focused on AI, the Make In India initiative, and enhancing India's global connectivity. Meetings included Google Cloud, Turing, and Data Robot CEOs, among other notable investors and industry figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:39 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convened meetings with several IT industry titans, emphasizing the vast potential for technical collaboration and investment in India's burgeoning digital sector.

Sitharaman met with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, urging them to leverage local partnerships for the Make In India initiative and fortify India's position as a digital global leader.

In further discussions, CEO of Turing, Jonathan Siddharth, and Data Robot's Debanjan Saha were briefed on India's AI strategies and the government's steadfast commitment to fostering AI innovations through substantial budgetary allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

