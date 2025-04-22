Left Menu

MATLAB EXPO 2025: Innovation Unleashed in Bengaluru

MathWorks hosted MATLAB EXPO 2025 in Bengaluru, drawing over 800 professionals to discuss technological advancements across industries. Featuring keynotes by Richard Rovner and Dr. Anshuman Awasthi, the event emphasized software-defined products, AI, and collaboration. Attendees experienced demos and panel discussions focusing on simulation and product development.

Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MathWorks wrapped up the successful MATLAB EXPO 2025 in Bengaluru, where more than 800 engineers, academicians, and industry leaders gathered to explore technological advancements and engineering challenges in various industries.

The conference featured keynotes from MathWorks Vice President of Marketing Richard Rovner and Dr. Anshuman Awasthi of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, discussing shifts towards software-defined products and real-time connected product development.

Interactive sessions, demos, and panel discussions highlighted the importance of collaboration and AI in engineering, with contributions from industry experts and female leaders who shared insights on technological trends and workplace diversity.

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

