MATLAB EXPO 2025: Innovation Unleashed in Bengaluru

MathWorks wrapped up the successful MATLAB EXPO 2025 in Bengaluru, where more than 800 engineers, academicians, and industry leaders gathered to explore technological advancements and engineering challenges in various industries.

The conference featured keynotes from MathWorks Vice President of Marketing Richard Rovner and Dr. Anshuman Awasthi of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, discussing shifts towards software-defined products and real-time connected product development.

Interactive sessions, demos, and panel discussions highlighted the importance of collaboration and AI in engineering, with contributions from industry experts and female leaders who shared insights on technological trends and workplace diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)